Uttar Pradesh: Cops crack murder mystery of Dalit minor girl, arrests 17-year-old

Lucknow: The Aligarh Police on Wednesday cracked the murder mystery of a 14-year-old dalit minor girl, whose naked body was found in a field on February 28, by arresting a 17-year-old minor boy.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh Muniraj said that the arrested minor boy was keeping an eye on the dalit girl for quite some time.

“On the day of the crime, he was watching a porn film on the mobile when the girl came to the field to collect fodder. On seeing her alone, he caught hold of her and tried to rape her. When the girl resisted and started shouting for help, he strangled her with her dupatta and escaped,” the SSP told in a hurriedly-called press conference.

The dalit girl was living with her maternal grandmother in Jayaganj village under Akbarpur Police Station. On Sunday, she had gone to collect fodder but did not return home. Her maternal grandmother and villagers launched a search and found her naked and lying dead in a field on the outskirts of the village.