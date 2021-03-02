Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party workers stage protest against LPG price hike

Lucknow: Defying prohibitory orders, Samajwadi Party on Tuesday held a massive march carrying gas cylinders, bottles of petrol, and diesel in the state capital Lucknow to protest against recent hike in petroleum products.

On the directions of the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, hundreds of party city unit members took to the streets on Tuesday. Carrying LPG cylinders, bottles of petrol/diesel, and placards, they marched towards the Governor House to submit a memorandum on hike in prices of petroleum products.

The Lucknow Police barricaded roads to stop them before the District Magistrate Office. Raising anti-government slogans, SP workers not only defied prohibitory orders but created ruckus and disrupted traffic for hours.

Police had a tough time dealing with the agitated SP workers. They fought pitched battles with men in khaki to break the police cordon. Later, senior police officials intervened and saved the situation from taking an ugly turn. Extra force was deployed to disperse the protestors.