Thane: Vitthalwadi police arrest 2 for killing 32-year-old labourer

Thane: The Vitthalwadi police have arrested two people for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man from Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The police said the arrested accused took the deceased to Kalyan to drink alcohol and later slit his throat and threw him in a lake.



The police said on Monday, August 30, night a dead body was found floating in Gaondevi Talav near Chinchpada in Kalyan. The locals inform the Vitthalwadi police who reached the spot to recover the dead body, which was sent to JJ hospital for post mortem. "We found the man to be in his early 30's with a tattoo on his body. Seeing the throat slits we confirmed it was a murder. So identification of the dead body was a priority," said a police officer from Vitthalwadi police station.

Under the guidance of Prashant Mohite, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 and Kanaiya Thorat, senior police inspector a team of police sub-inspector Harshal Rajput and detection staff was formed. The team further circulated the pictures across Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane rural to check if any missing complaint was filed across the police station.

"We trace the deceased identified as Chandrakant Shelar, 32, a daily wage worker who stays in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. His wife Meena had filed a missing complaint at Rabale police station stating about an tattoo with 'Chandu' written on it. After verifying the details the deceased wife and mother were called at the police station for identification. The investigation was started from the last call made on Shelar's number. As per information Shelar was seen with a neighbor on August 27. Accordingly, Sanjay Kamble 26, was detained and he confessed about the murder. Shelar used to doubt Kamble over having an affair with his wife. So they both used to have revenge on each other. So Sanjay decided to plan a conspiracy to kill Shelar", said a police officer.

The police said Kadam along with his friend Divine Gonsalves, 24, took Chandrakant by train to Kalyan. "Chandrakant was alcoholic and would be ready to come anywhere for alcohol. Gonsalves, who earlier used to stay in Kalyan, was aware that the lake was silent during the night. They took him to the lake and gave him drinks. They later cut his throat with a sharp weapon and threw him in the lake," said a police officer.



Harshal Rajput, police sub-inspector, Vitthalwadi police station confirmed about the arrest on Friday and the accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:04 PM IST