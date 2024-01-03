Thane Viral Video: Fed Up Of Domestic Issues, 28-Yr-Old Man Jumps Under Moving Train In Kalyan; Narrowly Escapes Death |

Thane: In a dramatic turn of events at Kalyan railway station in Thane district, a 28-year-old man narrowly escaped death during a suicide attempt. The individual is identified as Kushik Asaruddin. The incident took place on Tuesday when Asaruddin jumped onto the tracks but landed between them, catching the attention of alarmed commuters. A video filmed by a passenger on a train passing by has surfaced on the internet showing Asaruddin's suicide attempt caught on camera.

Maharashtra : Heartbreaking incident near Kalyan station

Due family dispute, 28 year old youth attempted suicide by coming under a moving

After jumping down from the local, the young man saved his life by lying between the two tracks.@RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/vYwOVMBy9B — Bharat Ghandat (@GhandatMangal) January 3, 2024

Video Shows Dangerous Suicide Attempt

In the video, one can see Asaruddin standing near a train passing on the railway track. Within moments, he can be seen jumping on the track under the moving train in a suicide attempt. However, he can be seen stuck on the track below the train.

Soon, as commuters raised the alarm, quick-thinking security personnel rushed to the scene, pulling Asaruddin to safety just in the nick of time. The timely response averted what could have been a tragic incident.

According to reports citing a GRP official, preliminary investigations suggest that domestic issues were the main cause behind Asaruddin's suicide attempt. He was held by the GRP after the incident. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Another Suicide Case Recently Reported

In another separate tragic incident in Thane, a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh ended her life on December 25. The young woman reportedly jumped off the balcony of a 31st-floor flat in Thane's Manpada. Her dissatisfaction with her stay in Thane and a desire to return home were cited as potential factors leading to this extreme step.

The woman, sent to Thane for studies and better job prospects by family friends, was residing with a couple who were acquaintances of her parents. Facing discomfort in Thane, she took the drastic step of ending her life at 9:15 am. The Chitalsar police station has registered the case as an accidental death and is conducting further investigations.