Mumbai: Powai Teen Girl Booked For Abetment Of Suicide After 20-Year-Old Man's Tragic Death

Mumbai: Police in Powai have filed a case of abetment of suicide against a teenage girl following the death of a 20-year-old man on November 1 this year. The father of the man filed a first information report (FIR) against the girl at Powai police station on Saturday.

Abetting suicide case

According to the FIR, Sachin Howal, 46, a businessman from Sakinaka, was unaware of his son Pratham’s suicide until recently. One of Pratham’s friends told Sachin that Pratham was romantically involved with a girl since July 2022. The girl allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from Pratham for shopping and threatened to end their relationship if he refused to comply. By July 2023, the girl had filed a police case against Pratham and threatened to file one more if he did not pay her, the friend told Sachin.

Girl left victim with 'no option'

As per the complainant, the friend told Sachin about the availability of a call recording between Pratham and the girl’s father. In it, Pratham allegedly mentions that the girl had left him with no option. Sachin said that upon examining Pratham’s old mobile phone, he found chats between his son and the girl. These chats suggested that Pratham felt betrayed by her actions. On October 11, 2023, Pratham texted someone saying, “I made a mistake meeting you. I don’t want to die, please do not kill me.”

Pratham and the girl were in a relationship until October 31, and Pratham allegedly suicide on November 1. Sachin has registered a case against the girl under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.