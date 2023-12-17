Mumbai: Bank Executive Dies By Suicide; In-Laws, Husband Booked For Abetment

Representative photo

Mumbai: A 36-year-old woman, who worked as a bank executive, reportedly died by suicide after being allegedly subjected to cruelty by her husband and in-laws. The mother of the deceased, Usha Mahadik, 69, approached the police on Friday, alleging that her adopted daughter Reshmi (who changed her name to Purva Majalkar after marriage) was driven to take the extreme step by her in-laws. The FIR names the husband, Pratik Majalkar, and his parents Janardhan and Urmila as the accused

A retired BMC employee, Usha and her husband Vilas adopted Reshmi from Bharatiya Samaj Seva Kendra in Pune in 1990 when she was five-year-old. After graduation, the deceased started working with a nationalised bank. She fell in love with Majalkar and they tied the nuptial knot in December 2021 at a Matunga-based marriage hall, said Usha, adding that the couple later had a baby girl. By the time of her marriage, Reshmi was promoted as a deputy manager and she would give Rs10,000 from her salary to her in-laws every month. “Still, they forced her to bring more money from us,” said Usha in her statement, adding that Reshmi never bothered them, knowing they were surviving on pensions.

Usha alleged that the in-laws of the deceased wanted to buy land for which they forced Reshmi to borrow Rs1 lakh from her parents. Also, they overburdened her with housework after she returned from the bank and used to taunt her, saying that her parents didn't give her money as she was an adopted child, Usha added. She continued that when the woman's husband was allotted an MHADA flat, the in-laws again asked for money. Usha and Vilas gave Reshmi two cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh, asking her to give one cheque to her in-laws.

On December 9, the complainant had to undergo an eye operation and Reshmi had promised to visit her. At around noon the same day, Majalkar called Usha, saying that her daughter had hanged herself.

The trio accused will be summoned by the police under Code of Criminal Procedure section 41A CrPC. A case has been filed against them under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 34 (common intent) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting a woman to cruelty).