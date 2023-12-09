Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Dies In Matunga Bike Race, Mother Registers Case A Month After The Incident | Freepik / Representational Image

A 19-year-old boy died in a road crash while racing with his friends on a motorbike at Adenwala Road in Matunga East.

The victim’s mother, Jansi Nadar (40), a nurse by profession, works at an Andheri-based multispecialty hospital. On November 15, her only son, Muttu Kumaran Nadar, died at Sion Hospital while receiving treatment.

Jansi approached the Matunga police on Friday, almost a month after her son died. In her statement, she narrated the entire incident that took place between November 9 to 15.

Details of tragic incident

On the night of the 9th, Muttu left home saying he was meeting his friends. On the same night, Muttu’s friend Sudhakar Nadar called Jansi informing that Muttu met with an accident and has been taken to Sion Hospital for treatment. Sudhakar further said that it was a minor accident and asked Jansi to come to the hospital. She took her two daughters to the hospital and got to know that Muttu was in the ICU.

After three days, on the 12th, while Muttu was still in the ICU, battling for his life, Sudhakar finally opened up to Jansi and narrated what happened on the night of the 9th. As per Sudhakar’s statement, he, Muttu, and two more friends had gone to Wadala’s Five Garden area for bike racing. Bhuvnesh Nadar, another friend, and Muttu were sitting on one bike with the former riding the bike. They were racing with Sudhakar, he said.

While they were at it, at the Adenwala Road near Dr. Niranjan D. Parekh chowk at Matunga East, Bhuvnesh didn’t notice a four-wheeler coming towards their direction from a turn – and both ended up in a collision.

When Sudhakar went near them after hearing a loud crash, both Bhuvnesh and Muttu were on the ground, surrounded by a pool of blood. The driver of the four-wheeler helped them reach Sion hospital in a taxi and left from the spot.

Jansi approaches Police, a month after the incident

After hearing everything from Sudhakar, Jansi, who was already traumatized from losing her son, went into further depression. She kept saying that she didn’t have any complaints or wanted to involve the police. Later, on Friday, she decided to register a case against Bhuvnesh and the four-wheeler driver, she said.

Police have booked them both under section 304A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. They have initiated a probe into the matter.