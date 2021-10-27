e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:25 PM IST

Thane: Unidentified dead body found in Mumbra creek

The Mumbra police have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter.
Faisal Tandel
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Thane: An unidentified body of a male aged between 16 to 18 years boy was found in Mumbra creek, Reti Bunder on Wednesday.

According to the Regional Disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, the RDMC, Mumbra fire brigade, and the local police reached the spot along with one rescue vehicle and a hearse van.

"The dead body was recovered and handed over to the Mumbra police. It was further sent to Kalwa hospital for postmortem. The dead body is yet to be unidentified and suspected to be a drowning case," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The Mumbra police have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:25 PM IST
