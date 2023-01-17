Thane: Unidentified body found in disused waste water tank near Workers Hospital Road at Wagle Estate |

Thane: An unidentified dead body was found in a disused waste water tank behind the Workers Hospital Road, Wagle Estate on Monday. The information regarding the incident was received by the Disaster Management Cell in the afternoon.

Local police and disaster management cell staff rushed at the spot

The body was found in a disused waste water tank (about 50 feet long and 15 to 18 feet deep) behind the labor hospital. The local police and disaster management cell staff rushed at the spot after the information was received. People's representative Eknath Bhoir was also present at the spot.

After removing water from the said tank with the help of a suction vehicle of sewage department, the body and its remains were removed from the water tank and handed over to Wagle police. According to the information received from the Wagle Police, the body has been sent to District Government Hospital, Thane for further action.

Another incident reported in Oct 2022

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) retrieved an unidentified body of a woman on Friday.

According to the authorities, the body was found at Shivaji Nagar lake at Kalwa in Thane district in the morning hours.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane chief said, "On Friday at around 8:45 am, we received information in the disaster management cell room regarding an unknown dead body of a woman at Shivaji Nagar lake in Kalwa. Soon after receiving the information, the Kalwa police personnel were informed, and the disaster management cell team, along with the Kalwa police and fire brigade personnel, reached the spot. Even former corporator Mahesh Salvi was present."

Sawant further added, "The disaster management cell team and fire brigade personnel removed the dead body from the lake and handed it over to the Kalwa police personnel."

The body of the woman, likely to be 45 years of age, has been sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for postmortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, Ashok Kadlag, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station informed.

