 Thane: UMC presents ₹843.72 crore budget for financial year 2023-24
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: UMC presents ₹843.72 crore budget for financial year 2023-24

Thane: UMC presents ₹843.72 crore budget for financial year 2023-24

In this budget, the emphasis has been given to UMC transport bus services, dumping ground, own source of water, sports complex, a full-fledged statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj among others.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Aziz Shaikh on Thursday presented the budget of Rs843.72 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Budget prepared considering the source of income

In this budget, the emphasis has been given to UMC transport bus services, dumping ground, own source of water, sports complex, a full-fledged statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar near the city entrance, Dr Ambedkar Bhavan and Sindhu Bhavan along with increased remuneration for the disabled.

Shaikh said, “The budget has been prepared considering the source of income, subsidy from the government, fifteenth finance commission, infrastructure and amrit yojana, swachh bharat mission etc.”

Property tax is a source of income

The civic body is expecting a source of income through property tax collection of ₹136.50 crore, development and similar charges of ₹30.20 crore, regularization of unauthorized constructions ₹86.20 crore, local body tax ₹268.40 crore, commercial water bill ₹12 crore, capital grants and loans ₹120.80 crore, license fee ₹27.67 crore, various grants Rs245.60 crore and other grants and income ₹164.33 crore. A total income of ₹843.72 crore is expected.

Read Also
Thane: Robbers attack 4 with swords, machetes in Ulhasnagar; injured persons under treatment
article-image

Total Expenses

UMC total expenditure will be through salaries, wages and pensions of ₹207.88 crore, MIDC ₹54 crore, water supply loan repayment ₹15.50 crore, street lights ₹16.60 crore, public health solid waste ₹75.14 crore, public works ₹134.30 crore, ward committee ₹4.22 crore, parks development ₹6.36 crore, fire brigade ₹3.41 crore, hospitals ₹16.92 crore, water supply bill ₹146.01 crore, underground sewer scheme ₹29.52 crore, education ₹43 crore, women and child welfare ₹9.43 crore, transport ₹18.50 crore, other expenses ₹19.34 crore, environment ₹8 crore, Amrit yojana repayments ₹8.50 crore, a total expenditure of ₹843.26 crore has been shown.

Read Also
Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ticket checkers register milestones with Rs 1 crore collections

Mumbai: Ticket checkers register milestones with Rs 1 crore collections

Madhya Pradesh Police in Mumbai to seek custody of bookie Anil Jaisinghani in bootlegging case

Madhya Pradesh Police in Mumbai to seek custody of bookie Anil Jaisinghani in bootlegging case

WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray display rare bonhomie at Vidhan Bhavan; spark rumours of...

WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray display rare bonhomie at Vidhan Bhavan; spark rumours of...

NIA raids Ghazwa-e-Hind operatives in Nagpur

NIA raids Ghazwa-e-Hind operatives in Nagpur

Malwani, Charkop residents demand mini metro station

Malwani, Charkop residents demand mini metro station