Thane: UMC initiates action against abandoned vehicles in Ulhasnagar | FPJ

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) started taking action on the abandoned vehicles across the city on the order of UMC chief Aziz Shaikh. On Wednesday, November 16 the officials pasted notices on 155 abandoned vehicles across the city.

The officials from UMC found that there are many places where unattended vehicles are lying on the main roads and intersections.

Special drive to remove unattended vehicles from the city roads

In order to remove the unattended vehicles, a joint meeting of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials, police officers and city traffic police was held under the chairmanship of UMC commissioner Aziz Shaikh on November 2. During the meeting it was decided to launch a special drive to remove unattended vehicles from the city roads.

A special drive was organized by assistant commissioners of Ward Committee 1 to 4 on Wednesday in which orders were issued to detect unattended vehicles and issue warning notices on them. Vehicle owners have been warned to remove the vehicles by putting notice stickers on them. If the unattended vehicles are not removed within the stipulated time, the vehicle will be impounded by taking joint action by the UMC and the Police Department.

Jamir Lengerekar, additional commissioner, UMC said, "A special campaign is being conducted in the entire city from Wednesday and under this special campaign, assistant commissioner of Ward Committee 1 to 4 have warned and pasted notice on 111 four-wheelers, 20 two-wheelers and 24 three-wheelers and an advance notice of impoundment has been given by pasting stickers on a total of 155 vehicles."