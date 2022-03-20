Mumbai: Anand Mahindra responds positively to Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey's call to remove abandoned vehicles

Giving a positive response to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey's action against abandoned vehicles and his Twitter request for bigger lorries from truck companies, businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra assured the top cop that someone from his team will get in touch to speed up the process.

In a bid to decongest roads, the Police Commissioner began an operation to clear the abandoned vehicles off the city roads and have successfully removed close to 2,000 vehicles since the drive began on March 8.

Subsequently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) also helped out the Mumbai Police's drive by providing the Deonar dumping ground and other space to process the vehicles.

On Saturday, Pandey had taken to Twitter, appealing to the big companies to help out with bigger lorries to speed up the process. "Yesterday #WrongSideDriving 110 and #removekhatara 199. This will get bigger soon. Will reach out to @MahindraRise and see if we do get bigger lorries. We and @mybmc will get this done," Sanjay Pandey tweeted.

Anand Mahindra was quick to reply to Pandey's request and said, "You’ve wasted no time since your elevation to Commissioner @sanjayp_1 & we won’t waste time either in responding to your request. Our @MahindraTrukBus team will reach out to you."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:29 PM IST