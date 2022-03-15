Mumbai: Auto-taxi unions meet Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to discuss parking issue outside railway stations

The auto and taxi unions, who have been asked to clear to ensure that auto rickshaws and taxis stop parking or halting at entry/exit points outside railway stations, are passing the buck on Indian Railways.

At a meeting with Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, the unions representing the auto-rickshaws and taxi drivers discussed the need to clear the haphazardly halting black and yellow coloured vehicles of public transport outside railway stations.

The unions alleged that the reason behind the haphazard parking and halting happening outside railway stations is because the rail authorities do not allow them to park at drop zones. They also complained about the lack of taxi and auto stands to the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The unions claim that these problems are felt especially during peak hours.

"At most of the railway stations, there are pathways created where auto-rickshaws and taxis enter but these are asked to leave after dropping. This is the reason, the drivers wait outside on the road which also leads to double parking and traffic snarls outside the railway station. We have demanded that a separate Committee be formed which will oversee these problems before holding us responsible," said Thampi Kurien, Mumbai Rickshawmen's Union.

The problem is faced outside many railway stations on both Central and Western Railways where these auto-rickshaws and taxis carelessly park their vehicles waiting for hailing a passenger.

This leads to traffic jams and snarls plus excessive honking and commute problems. “There is already a problem of insufficient stands for taxis and on top of that, there is hardly any space provided outside railway stations where taxi drivers are only allowed to drop passengers,” said A Quadros, veteran taxi union leader.

The problem also lies with the execution of share-a-rickshaw and share-a-taxi stands that operate outside the railway stations. These auto and taxi drivers randomly stand on the road and block major portions of it making it inconvenient for other motorists and pedestrians.

The unions claimed that they need separate demarcated paths/lanes created for autos and taxis plying to different areas from the railway stations. There is also a need for boards to be installed at the start of each lane so that rickshaws and taxis don't crowd and block haphazardly.

Meanwhile, the railway officials claimed that the space outside railway stations are 'drop zones' only where auto-rickshaws and taxis can drop passengers. This is done to ensure that there is no crowding at the entry/exit points of the railway stations and people find it easy to disperse.

