Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw, taxi unions unsatisfied with Maharashtra govt's 10% VAT reduction move, expect 20% reduction

On Friday state government announced 10 percent reduction in VAT , but auto ant taxi unions of the city not satisfied with this move , they want atleast 20 percent reduction in the current price of CNG for the rikshaw and taxis.

According to cubbies, operation cost of taxi and rikshaw gas gone up by atleast 25 percent in last 13 months , hence reduction in 10 percent in VAT is not going to effect much.

The black and yellow taxi operators want either CNG price will be reduced by atleast 20 percent or minimum base fare (for 1.5 km) would go up to Rs 30 from the existing Rs 25.

After the first 1.5 km, passengers presently pay Rs 17 per km now. Taxi operators are now wants that

this will be increased by Rs 3 per km to make their daily trips viable.

"In Last 13 months CNG prices increased by around Rs 16 per kg in Mumbai Metropolitan Region ( MMR), hence reduction in cost by Rs 3 or Rs 4 per kg is good move but not sufficient" said Indra Narayan Sharma, who is operating taxi in Mumbai since 1989.

Similarly , Rakesh Verma, who is running auto rickshaw in western suburbs since last 30 year said, They increased price of CNG several times , then no one think about family life of rikshaw driver , Friday government just announced in reduction of VAT, every one start asking, 'Fair kam nahi karoge'. Whts going on , before asking such questions people need to think about our operational cost , and pretty expenses, which are gone up due to Covid-19.

Demanding at least 20 percent reduction in current price of CNG for the taxi and rikshaw operators, Shashank Rov president of Mumbai Auto Rikshaw Taxi Men's Union said, government should provide CNG for taxi and rikshaw drivers on subsidize rates.

The CNG price has climbed up steeply from Rs 49.40/kg in February 2021 to Rs 66/kg as of now.

AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taxi Men's union said, I don't think it will going to prove much helpful for taxi operators. " We witnessed several price hike in CNG in recent past, hence we need either substantial reduction in price of CNG either increase in fare.

Thumpi Kurian General Secretary of Mumbai Rikshaw Men's Union said, "Due to recent hike in the price of CNG, our operational cost has increased. Currently minimum fare of rickshaws is Rs 21, which needs to increase up to Rs 23. After the first km, the fare presently is Rs 14.20 per km, which needs to be increased up to Rs 15.48 per km.”

Asked about the reduction in Vat tax, Kurian said, " This will be effective from April one , 2022, who knows by the time price of fuels including CNG may increased one more time.

KK Tiwari, leader of Swabhiman Taxi and Rikshaw union said, it's purely political announcement, keep in mind coming Municipal elections state government wants attractions from the taxi and rikshaw operators, but we know, it's like a 'Jhunhjuna' .

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:07 PM IST