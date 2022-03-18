In Pics: Mumbai Police, BMC initiate action against abandoned vehicles after complaints

After receiving several complaints against abandoned vehicles from the citizens, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated strict action against abandoned vehicles. In the past one week, the civic body has issued notices to 2,381 vehicle owners to remove their khatara (dangerous and damaged) vehicles from the street. Thereafter, 379 owners responded to the notices and removed their vehicles. 782 abandoned vehicles were seized by the BMC administration in one week alone.

According to citizens, these vehicles obstruct regular traffic and anti-social elements also take shelter in these vehicles. These unclean, abandoned vehicles can also cause health issues in certain localities.

According to the BMC, during the Covid 19 period, civic employees were busy controlling the pandemic and due to the burden of work, the BMC administration had handed over its work of removing such vehicles to traffic police.

With the Covid situation now under control and the citizens having resumed their regular life, the BMC has once again started receiving complaints against abandoned vehicles from the general public.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey also received complaints regarding abandoned vehicles and sought BMC's help to keep these recovered vehicles at the BMC's dumping ground.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Sanjiv Kumar had conducted meetings with Deputy Municipal Commissioner (encroachment removal) Chanda Jadhav, all Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Municipal Commissioners and DCP, ACP and Senior P I of the traffic division. Discussions were held on co-ordination for action against abandoned vehicles. The traffic police also brought to the notice of the BMC that there is a lack of space for keeping these vehicles.

Sanjiv Kumar directed traffic police to hand over the responsibility of removing abandoned vehicles back to the BMC. He also directed them to return towing vehicles to BMC. Kumar further directed its zonal offices to take action against these vehicles and complete all legal procedures before lifting.

Deputy Commissioner Chanda Jadhav during the meeting pointed out that there is no place in municipal wards to keep these vehicles and suggested that these vehicles could be auctioned. Sanjiv Kumar then directed all Assistant Municipal Commissioners to bring all necessary permissions for the auction within 15 days and complete the auction of vehicles that are lying on BMC's places.

Accordingly, action is being initiated under the leadership of Chanda Jadhav. Since last one week, BMC has issued notice to 2,381 vehicle owners to remove their khataras from the street.

Thereafter, 379 owners responded to the notice and removed their vehicles while 782 abandoned vehicles were seized by the BMC administration. Of the 782 abandoned vehicles, there are 314 two-wheelers, 286 three-wheelers and 182 four-wheelers.

BMC has appealed to people not to leave vehicles on the roadside for a long time. They also asked the owners of seized vehicles to take them back after paying penalties.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:40 PM IST