Thane: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation DMC Priyanka Rajput sings to raise awareness about voting registration; see pics

Getting inspired from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, now Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Priyanka Rajput and Nodal Officer Suryakant Khatke followed suits to create a slogan audio clip in their own voice to raise awareness about voting registration.

The audio of Rajput and Khatke went viral on social networking sites and will be the voice to create awareness in the upcoming 2022 election.

Rajput, who is presently the election commissioner, said that it was being done to encourage people to get themselves registered on the voters’ list.

"Through the clip, we appealed to the citizens to get themselves registered and vote to see a better future for their children. Also, voting is their right and how they should take the responsibility as a priority," added Rajput.

The audio clip was prepared under the guidance of Dr Raja Dayani, Municipal commissioner, UMC on the occasion of voting day on January 25.

Rajput had said earlier that the audios were created by using the voices of professional singers or speakers. But it was not getting any response from the general public.

"It was fun as we are familiar with the citizens. We thought they would be more alert and aware to listen and take it as a point to vote. We also held a program to create awareness in colleges and residential areas and markets to create awareness about the voting," she added.

Rajput, a few days ago had also distributed masks among citizens. The mask had a slogan creating awareness about voting and the responsibility of every citizen.

The audio recently released by the authorities in Marathi says, "Matadar Raja Jaga Ho, Lokshahi Dhaga Ho. Vrudha aso ya Jawan, Sarvajan Kara Avashay Matdan… Janmatacha Pukar, Matdan Apla Adhikar.. Mi Aata Bhartacha Bhavish Aahe, Mi Aata Matdar aahe. Chala Sarvani Ekatra Gau, Apna Matadanala Jau…"

While the nodal officer created awareness in Hindi saying, "either men or women, voting is a right and responsibility of every citizen."

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:06 PM IST