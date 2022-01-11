Thane: Two youths die after consuming toddy in Dombivli; police book shop owner for culpable homicide

The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli of Thane district have booked a toddy shop owner for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. After two people died after consuming liquor made from sap of palm trees.

The police said the two deceased were identified as Sachin Padmukh 27 and Swapnil Chalke 32. Chalke was working as a traffic warden with Dombivli traffic police, but he was on leave from the last two months due to health issues.

"Sachin and Swapnil both are residents of Kopar in Dombivli west. On Monday evening they both along with their friends went to the toddy shop near railway tracks at Kopar village in Dombivli. At around 9 pm they were returning back home, when they started getting health issues." Police added, after reaching the hospital, both of them were declared dead by the doctors.

The family of Sachin had demanded action against the toddy shop owners.

Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan division confirmed about a case been registered under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian penal code. "During Prima facie investigation it is found that the two died over consumption of toddy. Accordingly, we have registered a case against the toddy shop owner and have started the investigation. We are waiting for the medical report and accordingly further investigation will be carried out," added Gunjal.

The Vishnu Nagar police have detained the shop owner Ravi Bhatni and are further investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the two others who joined Sachin and Swapnil in the drink too had health issues, but were discharged later and are stable till now.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 07:38 PM IST