Thane: Two youths commit suicide by jumping in front of local train in Dombivli

Karan Arjun Shetty (23), one of the youths, committed suicide after a dispute with his father while another youth Nikhil Srikant Ohal's (18) reason for committing suicide is yet to be known.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Within 48 hours, two youths have committed suicide in the Dombivli area by jumping in front of the running train. Karan Arjun Shetty (23), one of the youths, committed suicide after a dispute with his father while another youth Nikhil Srikant Ohal's (18) reason for committing suicide is yet to be known.

On Thursday in between Dombivli and Kopar railway stations, Nikhil Ohal jumped in front of a speeding local at around 12:30 pm. The incident was reported to the Dombivli Railway Police station by the motorman.

Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, Dombivli Railway police said, "Soon after receiving the information we reached the spot. However, it is not yet understood why Nikhil committed suicide."

Dhage further added, " Earlier on Wednesday at around 11 am, deceased Karan Arjun Shetty (23), a resident of Mhatre Nagar in Dombivli (East) jumped in front of the running local between Kopar and Diva railway stations and committed suicide. During the investigation, we came to know that Shetty had a fight with his father and in a fit of rage he committed suicide."

