Thane: Two men arrested in Bhiwandi for theft; over 13 mobiles and bike worth Rs. 1,84,000 recovered

The Bhiwandi police crime branch unit-2 arrested two mobile thefts on Thursday, December 1 from Ajmer Nagar at Bhiwandi in Thane district. The police have recovered 13 mobiles and 1 bike worth Rs 1,84,000 from them.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Sachin Gaikwad, senior police inspector, crime branch unit-2, Bhiwandi said, " Amid the rising cases of mobile and bike thefts the senior  police officials instructed to increase the patrolling in the area and nab the culprits. On Thursday our team received information regarding mobile thefts coming at Ajmer Nagar in Bhiwandi and accordingly our team reached the spot and arrested two mobile thieves involved in various cases of mobile thefts."

Gaikwad further added, " The arrested accused has been identified as Rizwan Ansari (25) and Aslam Ansari (26) both the residents of Ajmer Nagar in Bhiwandi. Case has been registered against the two accused at Shantinagar, Mumbra and Bazarpeth police station in Thane district. We have recovered 13 mobiles and one Yamaha FZ bike worth Rs 1,84,000 from them. We are further investigating that apart from mobile phones whether they were involved in stealing bikes and chain snatching cases."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

