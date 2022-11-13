Thane: Two held for taking away goods worth Rs 77 lakh from business partner's clothes outlet...

Representative Image

Thane: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly taking away goods worth Rs 77 lakh from a saree shop which they ran in partnership with a businessman in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the night of September 18 at the outlet located in Bhiwandi town, senior police inspector Chetan Kakade said.

Based on a complaint by the businessman, a case was registered against the two accused under Indian Penal Code Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), he said.

The police worked on various leads including the CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, and arrested the two accused from Maharashtra's Parbhani district on November 10, the official said.

The police recovered sarees, a computer, printer and some other items valued at Rs 73.80 lakh from the accused, he said, adding that further probe was on into the case.