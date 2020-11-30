Thane: Two arrested for mobile thefts in Bhiwandi

Thane: Two arrested for mobile snatching in Bhiwandi on Monday. During investigation, the police discovered the accused were history sheeters who were booked in similar cases earlier.

"Following the case registered by the complainant, Mohammad Tahir Khan, 36, was waiting for a bus at Rajnouli Naka in Bhiwandi on November 27; when two accused forcefully snatched the mobile worth Rs 25,000 from the victim and flee away on their bike," said an official from Bhiwandi.



Rizwan Abdul Ansari, 20, and Firoz Salaudfin Shaikh, 19, the two accused were caught in a trap laid by Bhiwandi police.