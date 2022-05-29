Thane: Truck rams into metro pillar on Ghodbunder Road, driver critical

Thane: Truck rams into metro pillar on Ghodbunder Road | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: A truck, laden with 35 tons of sugar, heading towards Gujarat from Kolhapur collided with a Metro pillar on Ghodbunder Road on Sunday morning at around 7:30am.

The condition of the truck driver is critical and he is admitted to nearby hospital for the treatment.

Speaking with the FPJ Correspondent the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, "The truck was loaded with 35 tons of sugar. The vehicle first hit the iron barricade then hit the pillar after which the truck driver was seriously injured and got stuck in the truck itself. The fire brigade and police team along with RDMC staff managed to rescue the driver and sent him to hospital for treatment where his condition remains critical. The incident took place on Sunday at around 7:30am. The truck from Kolhapur which was going to Gujarat via Ghodbunder of Thane city. Metro work is going on these days on Ghodbunder route of Thane city and this truck collided with a pillar of the same."

