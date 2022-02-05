Thane: Truck driver booked for rash driving and negligence after 16-year-old girl killed in accident

The Hill line police have booked a truck driver for rash driving and negligence after a 16-year-old girl travelling with her father on their motorcycle was killed. The Hill line police are in search of the truck driver who fled away from the spot.

The police said the incident took place on February 4, at around 2:45 pm in front of Om Sai school, Badlapur-Khoni road, Nevali Naka, Ambarnath.

The complainant Atmaram Mhatre (44), along with his daughter Mansi Mhatre (16), was riding his motorcycle MH 05 BV 3320. "They were riding on the road when a truck DD 01 F 9419 driving rashly hit the motorcycle from behind. They fell from the motorcycle and Mansi came under the tyre to suffer serious head injuries. The driver fled away without helping the father-daughter. She was shifted to the hospital to be declared dead," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Hill line police station under sections 304 (A), 279 and 427 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The police said the girl was going back home with her father when they were dashed. "The driver was harshly driving, as it was daytime and he would have seen the motorcycle ahead. We are in search of the driver," said a police officer.

