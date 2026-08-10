Thane Tragedy: Missing 60-Year-Old Security Guard Found Dead At Under-Construction SATIS-2 Site Near Railway Station | Representative image.

Thane: The body of a 60-year-old contractual security guard was discovered on Sunday morning at the under-construction SATIS-2 (Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme) project site located on the eastern side of Thane Railway Station.

​The deceased has been identified as Ashok Salunkhe. The project is currently being executed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

​Key Details of the Incident

​Missing Since Saturday: According to family members, Salunkhe had reported for work on Saturday morning but failed to return home later in the day.

​Discovery of Body: After searching for him throughout Saturday night, relatives located his body on Sunday morning in an open space in the basement area of the construction site and immediately alerted local authorities.

​Police Action: Officers from the Kopri Police Station rushed to the scene upon receiving the alert. Authorities completed the initial site inspection (panchnama) and transferred the body to Thane District Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

​Official Statement

"An official entry regarding the incident has been registered at Kopri Police Station. The exact cause of Salunkhe's death will be determined after receiving the post-mortem report." — Kopri Police Station