Mumbai: Sion ROB Opening Delayed Again; BMC Seeks 45 More Days, New Deadline Set For End Of September |

Mumbai: The reopening of the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) has been delayed yet again, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking another 45 days to complete the remaining works. The bridge, which was expected to open by August 15, is now likely to be ready by the end of September.

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500-Tonne Steel Girder Launched

Meanwhile, Central Railway on Sunday successfully completed the launching of the second 500-tonne semi-through steel girder for the Sion ROB. With the second girder installed, both massive steel girders have now been launched over the operational railway corridor.

The two girders were installed during specially planned three-hour night traffic and power blocks between Matunga and Kurla, allowing the work to be carried out with minimal disruption to suburban train services. Central Railway said the successful launching of both girders in two night blocks was a major step towards completing the project.

Read Also Central Railway Launches 500-Tonne Steel Girder For Sion ROB Reconstruction In Overnight Night Block

The first 500-tonne girder was launched on June 22 after several delays. The second girder, initially scheduled for June 20 and subsequently postponed to June 30, was finally launched during the latest night block.

However, despite the completion of the major railway-side girder work, motorists will have to wait longer for the bridge to reopen. The BMC still has to complete the remaining civil works, including the approach roads and other infrastructure. The latest delay means the project’s earlier August 15 deadline has been pushed by nearly one-and-a-half months.

Sion Bridge Shut Since August 2024

The century-old Sion bridge has remained closed since August 2024, causing significant inconvenience to motorists and commuters. The closure has forced traffic onto alternative routes, resulting in congestion in surrounding areas.

The reconstruction is being jointly undertaken by the BMC and Central Railway. While the Railways is responsible for the portion of the bridge passing over the railway tracks, the BMC is handling the approach roads, two pedestrian underpasses and related infrastructure.

The project cost has also increased from around Rs 42.8 crore to nearly Rs 50 crore, following the addition of steel girders and approach road-related works. With both major girders now in place, the focus has shifted to completing the remaining BMC works before the Sion ROB can finally be reopened to traffic.

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