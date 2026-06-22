Central Railway Launches 500-Tonne Steel Girder For Sion ROB Reconstruction In Overnight Night Block |

Mumbai: Central Railway has successfully launched the first of two massive steel girders required for the reconstruction of the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB), marking a significant milestone in the CSMT-Kurla 5th and 6th line project. The 500-tonne semi-through steel girder was launched during a night block between Matunga and Kurla stations, overcoming one of the most complex engineering challenges of the project.

Critical for CSMT-Kurla Expansion

The reconstruction of the Sion ROB is a critical component of the railway's plan to add two additional lines between CSMT and Kurla. The existing bridge did not have sufficient span to accommodate the expanded railway corridor. To address this, the new bridge has been designed with a wider span of about 54.5 metres, compared to around 40 metres earlier.

Railway officials said the first girder was fabricated in Ambala and assembled at the project site before being launched over active railway tracks. The operation required detailed planning and coordination due to the heavy suburban and long-distance train traffic on the route. A second steel girder is yet to be launched as part of the bridge reconstruction work.

Project Benefits

The 5th and 6th line project is expected to increase rail capacity, improve operational flexibility and support future growth in train services on Mumbai's busy suburban network. Once both girders are in place and the bridge work is completed, the Sion ROB will not only facilitate the railway expansion but also restore an important east-west road link for motorists travelling between the Eastern Express Highway, LBS Road and Dharavi Road.

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