CIDCO Transfers Targhar, Kharkopar, And Bamandongari Railway Stations To Central Railway In Major Navi Mumbai Milestone |

In a major milestone for Navi Mumbai's suburban rail network, CIDCO on Monday formally transferred Targhar, Kharkopar and Bamandongari railway stations, along with associated railway infrastructure, to Central Railway. The handover, carried out in the presence of Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske and CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ashwin Mudgal, is expected to pave the way for better maintenance, passenger amenities and station management.

MP Mhaske's Persistent Pursuit

The transfer follows sustained efforts by MP Naresh Mhaske, who had been pursuing the issue of station maintenance and passenger facilities with both CIDCO and railway authorities. For years, commuters had complained about poor upkeep and inadequate facilities at several Navi Mumbai stations due to the absence of maintenance agreements and lack of clarity over administrative responsibilities between the two agencies.

With the transfer, Central Railway will now take over station operations, maintenance, passenger safety, service management and upkeep of key assets, including station buildings, forecourts, commuter parking facilities, electrical substations, telecommunication systems and other railway infrastructure.

CIDCO's Statement on Milestone

Speaking on the occasion, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ashwin Mudgal said, "CIDCO has played a significant role in developing railway infrastructure in Navi Mumbai. The transfer of these railway stations and associated infrastructure to Central Railway marks an important milestone that will contribute towards more efficient station management."

According to officials, maintenance contracts for stations between Vashi and Belapur and between Kharghar and Khandeshwar had expired in 2003 and 2008, respectively, while several stations, including Airoli, Rabale, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, Bamandongari, Kharkopar and Kharghar, had never been covered under a formal maintenance agreement. The situation led to deteriorating infrastructure and inconvenience to passengers.

May 15 Coordination Meeting

To address the issue, MP Naresh Mhaske convened a coordination meeting between CIDCO and Central Railway officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on May 15. During the meeting, both agencies agreed to transfer all CIDCO-managed railway stations to Central Railway within six months. The handover of Targhar, Kharkopar and Bamandongari marks the first phase of that process.

Mhaske, who is also a member of the Railway Coordination Committee, said the issue had been repeatedly raised at committee meetings in New Delhi. He had highlighted the deteriorating condition of stations, lack of maintenance and safety concerns faced by commuters. Following these representations, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed railway authorities to expedite resolution of the matter.

"Passengers have been deprived of expected facilities for many years. With these stations now coming under Central Railway's control, commuters can expect better-quality infrastructure, improved maintenance and enhanced passenger amenities," Mhaske said.

The formal handover took place at CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur in the presence of senior officials from Central Railway and CIDCO, including CIDCO Joint Managing Director Dr Raja Dayanidhi. Officials said discussions are underway regarding the transfer and maintenance of certain open spaces and additional land parcels attached to the stations, while the process of transferring the remaining stations is expected to be completed soon.

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