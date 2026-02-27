Thane Tragedy: Man Out Shopping For Ramzan Eid Dies In Mumbai-Nashik Highway Crash; Trailer Driver Booked | File Photo

Thane: A 55-year-old man lost his life in a tragic road accident on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway late on Thursday night while he was on his way to purchase clothes for Ramzan Eid celebrations.

The deceased has been identified as Md. Mustafa Md. Ali Sheikh, a resident of the Raya area in Khadawli. He was employed with a private company in Bhiwandi. Police have registered a case against the trailer driver, identified as Suresh Gaud, at the Padgha police station in connection with the incident.

According to a report by Loksatta, Thursday being a holiday, Mustafa had planned to go shopping for Eid with his friends. At around 10.30 pm, he left Raya for Bhiwandi on a two-wheeler along with his friend Mohammad Shah, who was riding the vehicle, while Mustafa was seated pillion. Two other friends were travelling alongside them on another two-wheeler.

At approximately 11.15 pm, when the group reached the Bhoir village area in Bhiwandi, their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding trailer. The impact caused both Mustafa and Shah to be thrown off the vehicle.

Police said that Mustafa sustained grievous injuries after one of the trailer’s wheels reportedly ran over his head. Shah suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Mustafa’s friends immediately rushed him to the Government Hospital in Padgha. However, doctors declared him dead before admission.

Following the incident, the Padgha police registered a case against the trailer driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

The accident has once again raised concerns over speeding heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, particularly during late-night hours.

