Thane: Traffic police carries out special drive for violaters, collects Rs 36 lakh in fine in 10 days

In order to keep a tab on traffic violators, the Thane city traffic police have carried out a 10 days special drive. The different units of the traffic police have fined around 42,616 violators and collected a fine of Rs 36 lakhs in total.

The 10 days special drive which started on November 12 was carried out till November 22 across the 18 units of traffic across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar.

Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Traffic said, "After the lockdown was eased across the city, the movement of vehicles started increasing on the road. But we found increasing cases of violation, which was leading to accidents. However, to keep a tab and curb on many such violators, we started a special drive. The drive was carried out across different traffic units and we fined a huge number of violators. Such drives result in an impact on the motorist who starts following the rules," he added.

Patil further confirmed that the 18 traffic units have fine 42,616 violators and have collected a fine of Rs 36,70,650.

The different cases of violators include cab/taxi driver without white uniform 3757, obstruction to driver/ front seating 793, without helmet 7566, drunk and drive 25, cases under 188 around 5, a triple seat on motorcycle 541, without seatbelt 1496, jumping signal 1346, dangerous driving 482, the wrong side driving 543, without license 1098 and other cases 19699 calculating a total case 42616.

"The drive against violators will keep going on. The fine amount was the cash which is collected during the drive," said a police officer from Traffic police.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:36 PM IST