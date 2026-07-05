Thane Traffic Police Announces Month-Long Diversion In Kasarvadavali For MMRDA's Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Work |

Mumbai: The Thane Traffic Police has announced a month-long traffic diversion in the Kasarvadavali area to facilitate construction work for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel project.

Road Realignment & Ramp Work by MEIL Contractor

According to a traffic control notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat on Saturday, the diversion has been necessitated as contractor Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (MEIL) undertakes road realignment and construction of a road ramp as part of the tunnel project.

The notification stated that the existing road connecting Hillcrest Society at Mulla Baug to Nilkanth Green will remain closed to all vehicular traffic during the construction period. Motorists travelling on the route will instead be diverted via Nilkanth Woods and Satya Shankar Society, before rejoining the Mulla Baug road through a barricaded diversion.

Restrictions Effective July 6 Midnight to August 5 Midnight

The traffic restrictions will come into effect from 12.01 am on July 6 and will remain in force until midnight on August 5. The notification issued on X.

Police said the diversion has been introduced to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion in the area while the road is shifted to a newly constructed alignment and the ramp work is carried out.

Order Issued Under Sections 115 & 116 of Motor Vehicles Act

The notification has been issued under Sections 115 and 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, empowering the traffic police to regulate vehicular movement for public safety and convenience.

Emergency and essential service vehicles, including police vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, green corridor movements, oxygen transport vehicles and other essential service vehicles, have been exempted from the restrictions.

The Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel is one of MMRDA's flagship infrastructure projects aimed at creating a direct underground link between Ghodbunder Road in Thane and the Western Express Highway in Borivali. The 11.84-km corridor, including 10.25 km of twin tunnels and 1.59 km of approach roads, is expected to cut travel time between Thane and Borivali from around 60–90 minutes to about 15 minutes, while significantly easing congestion on Ghodbunder Road.

Traffic police have advised commuters using the Kasarvadavali-Mulla Baug stretch to plan their journeys in advance and use the designated diversion routes to avoid delays during the construction period.

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