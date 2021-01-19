Thane traffic department makes Facebook, Instagram pages for awareness among youth

Thane: The Thane traffic department launched its Facebook and Instagram page on Tuesday to take road safety awareness closer to the youth.

The launch of the same was carried out on Tuesday in Thane in the presence of police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma.

"Pages on social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram have been introduced to attract the youth towards road safety awareness and traffic rules. At the same time, we can reach the maximum number of citizens through this platform, making the awareness campaign more effective in curbing road accidents in the future," said the traffic official from Thane.

"In the last few months, we have all experienced a bad phase due to the pandemic and have seen a number of deaths. Similarly, around 33 police officials from the Thane commissionerate have lost their lives after testing positive for COVID-19 while performing their duty. Taking lessons from the same, we want to highlight that one should respect theirs and others' lives while driving vehicles, following traffic rules to curb accidents," said a senior official from the Thane traffic department.

As the COVID vaccines have arrived in Thane undertaking the distribution process for beneficiaries, police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar also demanded that police officials be included in the list of important beneficiaries for the vaccination.

Hence, considering the demand, the Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner assured that vaccines for police officials in Thane will be provided soon enough.