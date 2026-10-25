Thane Traffic Alert: Heavy Vehicle Restrictions Announced For October 27–28 Amid Tribal March To Mumbai |

Thane: In view of the upcoming "Samvidhan Hakk Sangharsh Morcha" organized by the Shramjeevi Sanghatana on October 27, the Thane Police Commissionerate has issued a comprehensive traffic control notification. With over one lakh members of the Adivasi community expected to participate, the protest march will halt overnight at the Kharegaon Toll Plaza before proceeding toward Mantralaya in Mumbai on October 28. To prevent severe traffic congestion, the traffic police have urged citizens to utilize designated alternate routes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, issued the notification under Sections 115 and 116(1)(a) and (b) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The restrictions will remain in force from 6:00 AM on October 27 until midnight on October 28. During this period, heavy vehicles with 10 or more wheels will face entry restrictions on alternate routes from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Furthermore, heavy vehicles with six or more wheels will be prohibited across specified stretches during the notified timeframe.

Exemptions from these restrictions have been granted to police vehicles, fire engines, oxygen gas transport, essential and perishable commodities, and other emergency services vehicles. DCP Pankaj Shirsat has appealed to citizens to plan their journeys in advance, strictly adhere to police advisories, and extend their cooperation to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Restricted Routes and Entry Bans

Anand Nagar Check Naka:Vehicles traveling from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai towards Nashik via Anand Nagar Check Naka will face entry restrictions at Anand Nagar. Drivers are advised to take the route via Airoli, Mahape, Shilphata, Patripool, Durgadi, and Ranjnoli Naka.

Ghodbunder Road (Lodha U-Turn): Vehicles heading from Mumbai, Virar, and Vasai towards Nashik via Ghodbunder will be restricted at the Lodha U-Turn. They must divert via Anand Nagar, Airoli, Mahape, Shilphata, Patripool, Durgadi, and Ranjnoli Naka.

Navi Mumbai & Panvel Bound: Vehicles traveling towards Navi Mumbai and Panvel should proceed via Anand Nagar and Airoli.

Vitawa Zakat Naka: Heavy vehicles heading towards Nashik on the Belapur-Thane Road will be barred at Vitawa Zakat Naka.

Mahape-Shilphata & Taloja:

Heavy vehicles bound for Thane, Nashik, and Gujarat will face entry bans near Pooja Punjab Hotel on the Mahape-Shilphata road, and near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump on the Taloja-Dahiser Mori-Kalyan Phata route.

* Vehicles heading to Nashik should travel via Patripool and Durgadi.

* Vehicles heading to Gujarat should travel via Mahape, Majiwada Y-Junction, and Ghodbunder.

Chichoti-Mankoli Naka:Vehicles heading towards Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Panvel will be restricted at Chichoti-Mankoli Naka. The alternate route is via Ranjnoli Naka, Durgadi, Patripool, and Shilphata.

Ranjnoli Naka: Entry will be restricted at Ranjnoli Naka for vehicles arriving via the Nadinaaka-Vadpa route on Wada Road, as well as for vehicles traveling from Nashik towards Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Panvel.

Durgadi Bridge: Heavy vehicles traveling from Murbad towards Mumbai will be barred at Durgadi and must divert via Patripool, Shilphata, and Mahape.

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