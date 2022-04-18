Thane: TMC's 'Digi Thane' project bags second position in India Smart City Awards

The digital project of Thane Municipal Corporation "Digi Thane" bagged the second position in the "India Smart City Awards Competition 2020" organized under the Smart Cities Mission of the Government of India. Thane Smart City Chief Executive Officer and Additional Commissioner of TMC Sandeep Malvi accepted the award at a ceremony in Surat.

The competition evaluates performance strategies, projects and concepts in terms of project implementation and innovation concepts during the COVID-19 pandemic period, and the leading cities are honoured by ISCA.

The competition was evaluated on basis of several tests in two phases. Out of the total 100 participating projects, only 50 Smart City projects were selected for implementing innovative concepts during the Covid-19 period. The Thane Municipal Corporation's "Digi Thane" project has been ranked second in the 'Administration' category.

Many innovative initiatives implemented by "Digi Thane" have become popular among the citizens of the city. At the same time, the "Digi Thane" project has played an important role during the pandemic. An updated statistics dashboard of Covid-19 has been activated through Digi Thane. It includes up-to-date information on positive patients, number of patients discharged from the hospital, mortality rate, ambulance service, etc. It has helped in making strategic decisions in the containment zone and hotspot area.

In order to celebrate the public Ganeshotsav, the cultural glory of Maharashtra in a peaceful, harmonious and safe manner, the facility of booking immersion time slots was made available on the website of Digi Thane Covid-19 Dashboard. Many citizens of the city have availed this facility.

Digi Thane, a successful implementation of Thane Municipal Corporation, has become the most interactive web portal and mobile application. Thane Smart Cities Limited has excelled in achieving the objectives of enhanced digital connectivity and collaboration between government and local businesses.

Due to the excellent response of Thanekars to all these initiatives, Digi Thane has been honoured at the national level.

Speaking regarding the achievement, Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner of TMC & Thane Smart City Chief Executive Officer said, "It is really a great achievement for the Thane Municipal Corporation and also a proud moment for Thanekars."

