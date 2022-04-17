Thane: Police on lookout for PFI President Abdul Mateen Shekhani over his threatening remarks at public gathering

The Popular Front of India (PFI) Mumbra president Abdul Mateen Shekhani who made "Chedoge toh Chodenge Nahi" comment at a public gathering in Mumbra after Raj Thackeray's comments on loudspeakers at the Thane rally is absconding, said the officials from Mumbra police station. Mumbra police station has formed two teams to conduct a search operation in order to catch Shekhani.

Earlier on Friday, after offering the Namaaz, Abdul Mateen Shekhani was giving a speech to the Muslim people of all age groups during which he said, "Some people had problems with mosques and Azaan, but if loudspeakers were touched then PFI which is an extremist Islamic organisation would not spare anyone."

Senior Police Inspector of Mumbra police station Ashok Kadlak said, "We have booked Abdul Mateen Shekhani the president of Mumbra PFI under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 and sections 37 (3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for an illegal gathering where he allegedly gave an inciting speech."

Kadlak further added, "Even though Shekhani did not take the name of Raj Thackeray but it is understood that the statement was made as a response to Thackeray's loudspeaker comments during the Thane rally."

Shekhani had allegedly told the crowd attending the gathering that anyone who touches a single loudspeaker, then PFI will be seen at the front line. "He had also made threatening remarks acting on which the police have formed two teams to arrest him. As of now, he is absconding but soon we will arrest him," said the senior inspector.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 06:51 PM IST