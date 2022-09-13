Thane: TMC to organise polio immunization campaign on September 18

Polio | Representative Photo

Thane: As part of the National Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will conduct a vaccination drive on Sunday, September 18. The TMC administrator and commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi have appealed to all Thanekars to help provide polio dose to children up to 5 years of age.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC chief said, “The World Health Organization (WHO) has set the goal of global eradication of polio, and against that backdrop, pulse polio special vaccination campaign is continuously implemented in India. For the last 16 years, the National Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign has been successfully implemented by the TMC and this campaign has received good response from Thanekars.”

Meanwhile, TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, said, “A special pulse polio vaccination campaign will be conducted by TMC on September 18. Care will be taken that no child up to 5 years of age is deprived of the dose. The civic body has arranged booths at various places in the city. We have appealed to citizens to come ahead and cooperate with us to make the campaign on Sunday a successful one.”