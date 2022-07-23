Thane: TMC to give free license to public Ganeshotsav mandals | FPJ

Thane: After two and half years of coronavirus restrictions on Ganeshotsav and Dahihandi festival this year, the festival will be celebrated without any restrictions, informed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Friday, July 22.

On Friday TMC chief took a detailed review of the entire preparation to be done during festivals like Dahihandi, Ganeshotsav and Moharram. He gave the instructions to all department heads to start work immediately to make necessary arrangements for the festival.

During the review meeting, Sharma instructed all the officials to issue necessary permits for public Ganeshotsav Mandal, Dahihandi Utsav Mandal and Moharram Utsav as per the instructions issued by the State Government. Along with this, he also gave instructions to the concerned to arrange rafts and cranes at Visarjan Ghats, fill the potholes on the road before Ganeshotsav, make electricity arrangements at idol immersion places, and trim the branches of trees on the Visarjan route and provide necessary staff at Visarjan Ghats.

Kolshet Irrigation Mahaghat, Parsik Retibandar, Kopri, Upvan Lake, Railadevi and Masunda Lake major irrigation systems were inspected by the ward committee.

TMC chief asked all assistant commissioners and executive engineers to take necessary measures. He also directed the head of the department to plan the celebrations in positive coordination with other government agencies.

The civic body for proper immersion of Ganesha idols will set up Ganesh idol acceptance centers and mobile immersion centers at Visarjan Mahaghat.

The TMC commissioner also took a review of corona infection and said that the number of patients is low at present and there will be an increase in the booster dose for beneficiaries. Also this time a medical team is being appointed by the Municipal Corporation at each idol immersion site. Medical examination, antigen test and booster dose will be provided at these places.

Present during the review meeting at Narendra Ballal Auditorium in TMC headquarter were TMC additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade, municipal engineer Prashant Songra, heads of departments, assistant commissioners and executive engineers of all departments.