Thane: TMC to commission new water tanks, maternity hospital by May 1

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma is prioritising cleanliness and sanitation work in the city and continued his inspection tour on Wednesday to various parts of Kalwa. Sharma inspected beautification works, road repairs, gutters and cleaning work, instructing officials to repair the sidewalks and road dividers, increase the width of the main drainage, clean the drainage network and also make it colourful on time.

Sharma visited the Atkoneshwar, Gholainagar, Shivajinagar, Pondpada and Bhaskarnagar areas. During the inspection, he checked the construction of Sankalp Chitra and the two water tanks at Gholainagar to be initiated from May 1, 2022. He checked refacing work of the water tank area and the construction of a compound wall, along with the construction of additional classrooms at the Thampa Hindi Secondary School. Sharma also instructed officials to construct internal roads in the vicinity of the Gholainagar water tank. Additionally, he asked officials to construct culverts under some huts at Indiranagar and complete the remaining Chindi nullah work, taking into account the flow of water during the monsoons.

Officials were also asked to prepare a list of ongoing development works and to follow up the progress on them.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:53 AM IST