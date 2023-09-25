Thane: TMC Starts Demolishing Illegal Bungalows In Yeoor

FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) started the demolition of seven illegal bungalows in Yeoor Hills on Monday afternoon. The owners moved Thane district court for a stay, but their application was rejected. Till late evening two of the seven bungalows were completely razed.

Yogesh Mundhara, a social activist, had filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal against the seven illegal bungalows allegedly built by Suresh Gada, former education board president of the TMC. He had complained to the TMC, but in vain. Then he moved the Lokayukta against the bungalows which were in an ecologically sensitive zone. Yeoor forest is a part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The Lokayukta ordered the filing of a case under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act. He also wanted to know how tenancy rights were granted in an eco-sensitive area.

But in the meantime, the bungalow owners had approached the Thane District Court to avoid action against the construction. But their petitions were rejected after which the demolition was carried out.

Some bungalows allegedly belong to politically well-heeled persons

Interestingly, only two bungalows were demolished fully on the first day. Some of the other bungalows are believed to be owned by politically well-heeled persons.

Incidentally, commissioner of the TMC Abhijit Bangar has ordered major action against illegal constructions after October 1. He said power supply would be disconnected to these structures.

On Monday, action was taken against unauthorised structures in Kalwa. Mumbra MLA and ex-minister Jitendra Awhad had also complained about large scale illegal constructions in his constituency, but accused the TMC of turning a deaf ear.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)