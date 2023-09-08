Thane: Jijau Educational & Social Institute Celebrates Dahi Handi With Great Enthusiasm At Yeoor

While the Dahi Handi festival was going on in swing on Thursday, the traditional Dahi Handi festival of Jijau Educational and Social Institute was held with great enthusiasm in Yeoor village in a scenic environment in the hilly area of Thane. | FPJ

While the Dahi Handi festival was going on in swing on Thursday, the traditional Dahi Handi festival of Jijau Educational and Social Institute was held with great enthusiasm in Yeoor village in a scenic environment in the hilly area of Thane. Children from all eight institutes of Jijau participated enthusiastically and won the hearts of dignitaries and Thanekars present for the event. On this occasion, Jijau founder and president, Nilesh Sambare and Monika Panve appreciated the students of the institution.

On one hand, the city was abuzz with the excitement of the Dahi Handi festival, the presence of prominent celebrities and leaders, and the spirited performances by Govinda teams. On the other hand, the students of all eight schools affiliated with Jijau Educational and Social Institute, Thane, were brimming with enthusiasm.

Some students were dressed as Rama, some as Lakshmana, some as Sita, some as Krishna, and others showcased their artistry by portraying Radha. | FPJ

Students dressed up as Krishna, Rama, Lakshmana and Radha

The arrival of rain added to the excitement. The Dahi Handi program commenced under the guidance of Nilesh Sambare, the President of Jijau Educational and Social Institute, at a study center in Yeoor. Alongside Sambare, Monikatai Sambare and Dhiraj Sambare were warmly welcomed by the students, all dressed in traditional attire. Some students were dressed as Rama, some as Lakshmana, some as Sita, some as Krishna, and others showcased their artistry by portraying Radha.

The slogan of Jijau Institute during the Dahi Handi festival was, "Here there are no prizes of millions, no high strata! Jijau Educational and Social Institute Dahihandi Utsav 2023 festival tradition! Let's have it, the same happiness as before, and the same fun as before"

Traditional dances and other programs were organised

The Dahi Handi festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm on this theme. The students performed traditional dances and tribal dances while breaking pots, using walking sticks, singing devotional songs, performing street plays, and winning the hearts of all. The excellent coordination by Paresh Karande of Jijau and the impeccable planning by the Jijau team enhanced the program.

The students performed traditional dances and tribal dances while breaking pots, using walking sticks, singing devotional songs, performing street plays, and winning the hearts of all. | FPJ

Nilesh Sambare, while expressing his views, stated, "Jijau's educational and social initiatives are gaining recognition throughout Maharashtra. Jijau is committed to its goal of distributing 25 lakh books to underprivileged and needy students across the entire Konkan region. Jijau's Thane office is open to ensure that no economically disadvantaged or marginalized student is deprived of education, employment, or business opportunities. Jijau is dedicated to providing them with proper guidance and direction."

"Jijau's Thane office is open to ensure that no economically disadvantaged or marginalized student is deprived of education, employment, or business opportunities," Nilesh Sambare, founder. | FPJ

Read Also 17 Govindas Including 2 Women Injured During Dahi Handi Festival In Thane

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)