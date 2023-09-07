17 Govindas Including 2 Women Injured During Dahi Handi Festival In Thane | Vijay Gohil

Thane: Seventeen Govindas were injured in Thane city until 8 pm on Thursday. Out of these, eleven were admitted to Kalwa Hospital, and six were admitted to Thane District Government Hospital for treatment. Among the injured was a woman Govinda, who suffered a spine injury and was promptly transferred to a private hospital in Mumbai. One Govinda sustained a fractured hand, while the rest had minor injuries. They all received first aid and were subsequently discharged.

A chief medical officer from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa stated, "Seventeen Govindas were injured in an accident involving the Govinda teams participating in the Dahihandi festival in Thane city."

The injured Govindas during Dahi Handi festival:

Aniket Anil Mendkar, a resident of Chirag Nagar in Thane

Akshay Kadu (25)

Narendra Dhamnarao Valmik from Mulund East

Piyush P. Lala (18), a resident of Diva

Somnath Subhash Suryavanshi (27)

Kedar Pawar (28)

Gaurav Vishnu Chaudhary (20)

Chaitanya Hemant Dhoble (21), a resident of Kalyan

Akash Jaychant Chavan (20), a resident of Digha

Ritesh Yele (21), a resident of Borivali, who injured his right knee

Harshal Weisviker (26), a resident of Borivali, who sustained injuries to his arm and leg

They were admitted for treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

The Govindas who were admitted for treatment at Thane District Government Hospital included

Aniket Khade (21), a resident of Kanjur Marg, sustained minor leg injuries.

Archana Khernar (34) from Meghwadi, Jogeshwari, injured her back.

Rahul Kedar (29), a resident of Goregaon, sustained a minor neck injury.

Prithvi Panchal (25), a resident of Sainath Nagar in Virar, injured his left shoulder.

Damini Sapkal (18), a resident of Virar.

Kumar Hans Bhalerao (13), a resident of Dharamveer Nagar in Thane, injured his hand.

