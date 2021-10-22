Thane: TMC orders officials to complete property tax collection by year-end

Thane: To speed up the collection of property tax across the city the Thane Municipal Corporation has ordered the officials to complete 100 percent collection by December 2021.

On Friday, Sanjay Herwade, additional municipal commissioner of TMC had conducted a meeting with all the assistant municipal commissioners of all wards and tax inspector. Herwade has ordered an initiative for collection of the property tax. Also, ordered to take action if there is any delay.



Herwade had ordered for 100 percent collection of the property tax till December 2021. "Till date we have collected a total property tax of Rs 358 crore. We have a target to collect around Rs 740 crore. Till date we have collected around 50 percent of the total amount. We have asked the authorities of every ward to not wait till March. They are ordered to speed up the collection till December 2021. With the upcoming election the collection of property tax will help the authorities use it in different ways," added Herwade.



The meeting attended by all the AMC and others staff was asked to prepare a list of the defaulters and citizens who are yet to pay the tax amount.

