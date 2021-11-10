Thane: TMC mayor Naresh Mhaske launches door-to-door campaign to increase Covid-19 vaccination

The Thane Municipal Corporation starts 'Har Ghar Dastak', a door-to-door awareness campaign to increase vaccination in the city. Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation started the campaign today by visiting and meeting citizens to create awareness about vaccination.

The TMC had set up a target to complete 100 percent vaccination of the first dose by November 30. However, on November 9, the authorities started an initiative called 'Hard Ghar Dastak' to create awareness about the importance of vaccination to beat the virus.

On Wednesday, Mhaske himself visited different areas in Kopri including Kanewadi, Gandhi Nagar, and the Leprosy colony.

Mhaske personally met many citizens. Many of them were scared as the authorities have started an inquiry about them. Mhaske was accompanied by Dr. Samidga Gore and health officials from TMC during the visit.

Mhaske informed the citizens to take vaccination if they are still about to take it. He was informed about the places and vaccination camps organized by the authorities.

Dr. Vipin Sharma, Municipal commissioner of TMC, who started up the initiative claims the authorities had vaccinated around 14,752 people on the spot on the first day. The campaign will go on till November 30.

Mhaske further had asked the frontline workers, TMC employees, and staff to produce the vaccination certificate at their respective offices.

Around 170 special teams have been formed by the authorities. The teams have already started visiting Diva, Kalwa, Shil, Kopri, Mumbra, Kausa, Kharegaon, Naupada, Wagle estate among others. Mhasje added that every day, these teams will visit and meet 130 to 150 families and send a report. We believe 15,000 vaccinations can be done daily in such a drive," added Mhaske.

He further said even if the covid-19 cases have declined, the scare of the third wave is still on us. Getting ourselves vaccinated is the only option to fight against the virus," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:43 PM IST