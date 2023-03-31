Thane: TMC makes record property tax recovery of ₹711 cr | Representative Image

As Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s ‘Badalte Thane’ (changing Thane) drive takes shape in the form of beautification projects across the district, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) completed the recovery of ₹711 crore as property tax for 2022-23.

The revised collection in the civic body’s budget was shown as ₹705.25 crore. Last year, the TMC had collected ₹591 crore. This is the first time, the Thane civic body has overachieved its target.

Awareness drives on social media

All property tax collection centres were kept open on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays in the last couple of months. Awareness was raised through drives on social media, in cinema halls, theatres and through loudspeakers in housing societies and shopping areas.

Increase in payment through online methods

In March alone, collection to the tune of ₹83.45 crore was made, with ₹59.60 crore recovered from March 15-30. While ₹166.17 crore was collected through online methods, cheques totalling to ₹349.56 crore were received. Demand drafts totalled to ₹100.16 crore, debit cum ATM and credit card modes contributed ₹2.03 crore and ₹93.22 crore was recovered in cash.

Taxpayers to get discounts

The civic body said taxpayers who pay the arrears and complete tax from April 1 to June 15 will get a 10% discount, while there will be a 2% discount for those paying between June 16 and June 30; 3% for payments from July 1-31 and 2% from August 1-30.

The budget for 2023-24 has been approved with property tax collections of ₹800 crore. Given the recovery made in the current year, all-out efforts will be made to meet the target next year.

Pending liability still a challenge

Currently, though, there is a major challenge of pending liability. To deal with it, it is necessary to maintain financial discipline of expenditure on the one hand and take measures to increase income on the other hand, said an official. These efforts need to be largely supported by the efforts of the property tax department, officials said.