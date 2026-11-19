Thane: TMC Launches Major Garbage Clearance Drive In Hiranandani Estate Near Rodas Enclave After Residents' Complaints |

Thane: Residents of Hiranandani Estate are expected to get relief from the foul stench and mounting garbage piles near the Rodas Enclave premises, as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated a major waste removal drive following repeated complaints and concerns over the situation.

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The clean-up drive was initiated following the efforts of BJP corporator Manoj Dumbre. In the presence of BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare, TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao held a meeting with officials and directed them to immediately clear the accumulated garbage from the area.

The TMC's Solid Waste Management Department operates temporary garbage collection centres across various parts of the city, including one near Rodas Enclave in Hiranandani Estate. Waste collected daily from surrounding areas is brought to these centres before being transported to designated dumping sites through vehicles.

However, during Diwali, the volume of garbage increased significantly due to firecracker waste and other festive activities. Delays in lifting the accumulated waste resulted in large garbage heaps, creating an unhygienic, dumping ground-like situation and causing considerable inconvenience to residents due to the foul smell.

Expressing concern over the situation, a Hiranandani Estate resident said, “The garbage accumulation had become a serious concern for residents, especially due to the foul smell and unhygienic conditions. The situation worsened after Diwali, making it difficult for people living nearby. We are relieved that the civic authorities have finally plan to take action and hope the area will be maintained regularly to prevent such a situation in the future.”

Following the Commissioner's instructions, the Solid Waste Management Department has started clearing the accumulated waste with the help of around 40 to 50 dumper vehicles.

The drive is expected to provide much-needed relief to residents and improve sanitation conditions in the Hiranandani Estate area. Residents, however, hope that regular waste clearance will be ensured to prevent garbage accumulation in the future.