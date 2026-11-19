Puranpoli & Zunka Bhakar In Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Soon? Marathi Delicacies To Be Served On Train As IRCTC Plans Regional Menu Revamp |

Mumbai: Passengers travelling on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train may soon get to enjoy traditional Maharashtrian dishes such as puran poli and zunka bhakar. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is working on plans to introduce regional delicacies to the train’s menu, according to reports quoting officials.

Launched on November 1, the train currently has a menu that largely reflects its Bengaluru origin, with breakfast options including upma, medu vada and idli served with chutney and sambar. However, the limited availability of Maharashtrian food options has prompted IRCTC to explore adding local cuisine for passengers travelling from Mumbai.

IRCTC Explores Regional Food Options

“We are trying to include local cuisine in the menu. We are working on finding cloud kitchens and restaurants that can prepare quality dishes that meet the standards for serving passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train,” an IRCTC official said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Puran poli is among the first dishes being considered, with zunka bhakar also likely to be included. Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association, said the train connects two major cities and should offer food options that reflect the regions it serves.

Poha Shortlisted For Inclusion

Poha has already been shortlisted for inclusion in the menu. However, officials are assessing logistical challenges involved in serving the dish, including maintaining its freshness, suitable temperature and packaging during the journey, as well as ensuring adequate supplies for passengers.

Menu Proposal Awaits Railway Board Approval

IRCTC is also examining the possibility of introducing other traditional Maharashtrian dishes in the future. Once the menu proposal is prepared, it will be submitted to the Railway Board for final approval.

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