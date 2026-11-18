A proposed overnight Vande Bharat Sleeper service could improve connectivity between Mumbai and eastern Uttar Pradesh, benefiting thousands of regular travellers | FPJ

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: A proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Mumbai and Varanasi could cut travel time by nearly 8–12 hours, bringing down the journey from the present 25–30 hours to around 16–18 hours.

The demand for a dedicated service was raised by Varanasi (Pindra) MLA Avadhesh Singh with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting the need for faster connectivity between Mumbai and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Singh raised the proposal during the inauguration of the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper service. He pointed out that a large population from Varanasi, Jaunpur and Bhadohi lives and works in Mumbai and regularly travels between the two regions.

He said railway officials had assured him that several train services had already been introduced and more could be considered in the future.

"A large number of people from Jaunpur, Varanasi and Bhadohi reside in Mumbai. Keeping their travel requirements in mind, I had requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a Mumbai-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Railway officials have assured us that several trains have already been introduced and more services will be considered in the future. I have also conveyed the travel requirements and suggestions of passengers from our region to the railway authorities," Singh said.

Existing Trains Take More Than A Day

At present, passengers have multiple direct train options, but most services take more than a day to cover the distance. The LTT-Jaynagar Express (11061), popularly known as the Pawan Express, is among the faster options, taking around 24 hours and 55 minutes to reach Varanasi Junction.

The LTT-Banaras Superfast Express (12167) takes approximately 26 hours and 40 minutes, while the Mahanagari Superfast Express (22177) takes around 27 hours and 30 minutes. The Kashi Express (15017) takes nearly 30 hours and 25 minutes.

A Vande Bharat Sleeper, with suitable operating speeds and fewer stoppages, could potentially reduce the journey to 16–18 hours. However, this is an indicative estimate and would depend on the final route, timetable, infrastructure and operational approvals.

The Railway Ministry has not announced any approval or launch timeline for the proposed service. The Mumbai–Varanasi service would become India's fourth Vande Bharat Sleeper train, following the services connecting Howrah–Guwahati, Varanasi–New Delhi and Mumbai–Bengaluru.

Proposal Could Benefit Migrant Workers

For tourists, migrant workers, traders, students and families from eastern Uttar Pradesh living in Mumbai, the proposal could make a significant difference.

A faster overnight connection would mean less time spent travelling and more time with families back home. However, passengers will have to wait for an official decision before the proposal moves beyond a demand.

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Mumbai–Varanasi Trains: Journey Time Comparison

Potential time saving: 7–14 hours compared with existing train services.

Fastest existing route: Via Itarsi–Jabalpur–Prayagraj.

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