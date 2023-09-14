Thane: TMC Introduces New Cleaning Equipment At Kalwa's CSM Hospital

Thane: TMC Introduces New Cleanliness Equipment At Kalwa's CSM Hospital | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday, September 13 inaugurated the new system of cleaning at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM)Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa. In the presence of Bangar, the cleaning was done by the employees.

The Contract for cleaning of CSM Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and surrounding areas has been given to Krishna Construction. Their 180 employees will be working in three shifts.

A new chapter in hospital hygiene

The TMC is striving for a complete transformation of the CSM Hospital. Hospital hygiene is an important factor in this process. Extreme measures have been included in the terms and conditions of contracts and agreements to force a radical change in hospital hygiene, as well as to emphasize that poor work will not be tolerated. Similarly, the contractor has been made aware that action will be taken if the work is not of quality.

Bangar believes that a new chapter of hospital cleanliness is starting in the hospital through new work.

In this occasion while interacting with the sanitation workers he said, "Be sure that the salaries will be paid on time and make sure that you do not make any mistakes in cleaning. Yantra, mop and duster will be used instead of broom and bucket. Strict action will be taken if anyone deliberately tries to damage it."

The TMC chief said that it need to be ensured that no sanitation worker is seen without their safety equipment and also measures should be taken so that the specific smell that occurs after coming to the hospital will no longer be present. For that, the contractor should conduct a survey through experts.

Bangar assures changes in cleanliness system

Changes in the design of the toilets, as well as some repairs in the construction will be done soon, said Bangar.

The contractor at CSM hospital has been asked to focus on mechanical cleaning. All new machinery has been procured for that. The maintenance of the cleaning machine, its timely repair, excess cleaning machines will be monitored. Cleaning will be done by machine in all the three cycles. Proper cleaning should be done at night even when there is less traffic in the hospital.180 workers will continue working at their full capacity in all three shifts. It has also been clarified that absence will not be tolerated under any circumstances. There will be permanent staff present for cleaning the toilets.

TMC Cleanliness Hospital

