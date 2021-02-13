Thane: TMC inspects private hospitals to check fire safety norms

The fire officials of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) under the guidance of TMC chief carried a survey to check the fire safety norms followed by private hospitals in Thane.
A fire audit of total 347 private hospitals located within the city was carried by the civic officials. "Out of these 28 were found non-functioning and only 111 among the rest hospitals have submitted their fire safety report to the fire department of the municpal corporation," a senior official from TMC said.
A warning was issued to the hospitals with a notice stating that, "those who fail to submit the fire safety documents, their license would be cancelled", added the TMC official. The deadline given to submit the documents is 22nd February.
Among 347 private hospitals located in TMC constituency, 43 are from the Shil-Mumbra fire centre, 120 from the Jawaharbaug fire centre, 59 from Wagle fire centre, 55 from Panchpakhadi centre, 6 from Kopri and 64 from Balkum fire centre of TMC.