Thane: TMC inspects private hospitals to check fire safety norms

The fire officials of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) under the guidance of TMC chief carried a survey to check the fire safety norms followed by private hospitals in Thane.

A fire audit of total 347 private hospitals located within the city was carried by the civic officials. "Out of these 28 were found non-functioning and only 111 among the rest hospitals have submitted their fire safety report to the fire department of the municpal corporation," a senior official from TMC said.