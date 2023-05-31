Thane: TMC likely to miss deadline for road repair before monsoon

Representative Image

Thane: Even as the deadline set by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar following instructions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to finish all road repair work ended on May 31, 2023, roads in Thane continue to be dug up and riddled with potholes with monsoon just a few days away.

Though Thane civic body officials claim that 80 to 90 percent of the works undertaken with asphalt and mastic methods have been completed, the officials are not clear about cement concrete road works.

The bifurcation of funds for the roadwork

Soon after Eknath Shinde assumed the post of Maharashtra chief minister, the TMC has been sanctioned a fund of ₹2,139 crore to start various development works in the city. The civic body received ₹1623 crore for the developmental works which are going on in the city. A sum of ₹605 crore is being spent for renovation and repair of 283 roads to provide Thanekars with pothole-free roads. This includes 10.46 km of concrete roads, 59.31 km of UTWT, 46.77 km of asphalt roads, and 19.12 km of mastic roads. "The works of asphalt and mastic roads in the city have been completed by 80 to 90 percent. The rest of the pending work will be completed by June 7," a TMC official said.

Thane residents won't be getting a smooth ride

Kasber Augustine, social activist and a founder of Thane Citizens Forum said, "The works of cement roads are incomplete and it is not possible to complete it before monsoon. The TMC officials are mainly avoiding talking about the completion of the road repair works in the city. It seems that this monsoon too Thanekars will not be able to enjoy pothole-free roads."

Citizens bearing the brunt due to lack of coordination

The works of cement concrete roads in Ghodbunder, Patlipada, Bramhand, inside Ghodbunder and other parts of the city are also underway. In some places, the roads have been dug up and it will not be completed by the given deadline. Nilesh Patil, a resident of Naupada, Thane said, "The administration seems to lack coordination among various departments and citizens have to bear the brunt. They should have timed the projects properly. Every year they set the deadline of May 31, but the work is never completed and after the monsoon begins the officials start giving the rain excuse."

Ramdas Shinde, suburban engineer, Public Works Department, TMC said, "Even though the work order was given on March 1, 2023 the work has been done at a fast pace in these three months. Meanwhile, all the executive engineers and other officials are making concerted efforts to ensure that the road works are completed at war level. So these works will be completed soon.”