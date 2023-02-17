Gearing up for monsoon: Pothole free roads in Thane is responsibility of all agencies including TMC, says Bangar | Representative Image

Thane: Under the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Changing Thane campaign, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has undertaken a pothole-free Thane campaign.

To ensure that there are no potholes on any roads during the monsoon and to implement the pre-monsoon works, a meeting of all departments was called by Bangar on Friday at the TMC headquarters.

A network of roads has been built in the municipal area to make the traffic system smooth and safe. TMC chief Abhijit Bangar on Friday said, "During the rainy season, most of these asphalt roads develop potholes, which makes it very difficult to travel, and the citizens are directly upset with the municipal corporation, but pothole-free roads is the responsibility of all agencies including the TMC.

All department meet at TMC headquarters

TMC city engineer Prashant Songra, deputy engineer Vikas Dhole, Ramdas Shinde along with relevant officials of public works department, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) were present in this meeting.

"Reviewing pre-monsoon work in May or June does not help much. There is still a period of three to four months before the onset of monsoon, so if the roads are repaired now to prevent potholes and the culverts and drains under the roads are cleaned, then the roads will remain in good condition during the monsoons and the incidents of road damage due to water logging will be reduced," said Bangar.

As per Bangar, roads constructed with asphalting methods have potholes in most places during monsoons, so it becomes difficult for drivers and citizens to travel, sometimes there is a possibility of accidents in these places.

"Though the responsibility of constructing internal roads lies with the municipal corporation, the main roads are constructed through different authorities including the municipal corporation and their maintenance is done through them," said Bangar.

